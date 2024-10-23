Ceci offers blunt suggestion to Sharks after loss to Ducks

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

ANAHEIM — How to stop the Sharks’ parade to the penalty box?

Cody Ceci offered a new idea after the Sharks dropped a 3-1 decision to the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night.

Stop complaining.

“Maybe stay off the refs a little bit too. Maybe they’ll start to call a little more in our favor,” Ceci said after San Jose surrendered two power play goals. For the third time in four games, the Sharks gave up six or more PPs.

The penalties not only led to goals in the back of the San Jose net, but they also blunted genuine 5-on-5 momentum that the Sharks had in another winnable game.

It’s becoming a broken record, but San Jose played decent 5-on-5 hockey, which should lead to some wins, here and there. According to Natural Stat Trick, the Sharks had the Shot Attempts edge (58-53) and tied High-Danger Chances (9-9).

But instead, the San Jose Sharks are now 0-5-2 to start the season. Mikael Granlund scored in the losing effort.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Download and follow the San Jose Hockey Now podcast