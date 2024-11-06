Ryan Warsofsky

Walman healthy scratch from Sharks game a ‘coach's decision'

By Sheng Peng

NBC Universal, Inc.

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky didn’t want to get into why he’s scratching Jake Walman.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Walman didn’t want to talk much about it either.

“Coach’s decision, I’ll leave it at that,” Warsofsky said before the Sharks’ Tuesday night contest against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

“My initial reaction is I’m a competitor and I want to play, but it’s coach’s decision, I’ll respect the conversation that we had,” Walman said. “He’s the coach, in the end, even if I’m not happy about not being out there, it’s respecting the decision, and just gonna be better for it in the end and come back stronger and ready to go, ready to be a leader.”

“I’m sure he’s frustrated. I think everyone wants to play,” Warsofsky said. “That message is gonna be between him and I.”

Walman, San Jose's No. 2 defenseman so far this season — Cody Ceci has averaged exactly one second more per game at 22:43 — did not have his best effort on Saturday night in a 3-2 last-minute loss to the Vancouver Canucks, ending up on the wrong side of two goals against.

San Jose Sharks

Will Smith Oct 31

Smith's ‘dream' night propels surging Sharks to third consecutive win

Macklin Celebrini Oct 31

Celebrini returns to Sharks practice, takes step toward return

Read the full story on San Jose Hockey Now

Download and follow the San Jose Hockey Now podcast

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Ryan Warsofsky
Decision 2024 Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us