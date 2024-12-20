Sharks make NHL history with late-game collapse vs. Avalanche

The Sharks made NHL history on Thursday night, but not for the reasons San Jose's fans would hope.

After a 4-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche at SAP Center, the Sharks became the first team in NHL history to lose three consecutive home games in regulation while holding a third-period lead in each contest.

A tough statistical note to swallow: #SJSharks become the 1st team in @NHL history to lose 3 consecutive games in regulation, all at home, after having a lead in the 3rd period in each game. — Dan Rusanowsky (@DanRusanowsky) December 20, 2024

San Jose entered the third period against Colorado with a 2-1 lead after William Eklund's second-period wrister.

William Eklund puts the Sharks in front 🙌



pic.twitter.com/x8DV8AghxE — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) December 20, 2024

Unfortunately, the Sharks' lead eventually faded after goals from Avalanche forwards Mikko Rantanen and Joel Kiviranta secured San Jose's place in the record books.

The Sharks lost 4-3 to the Utah Hockey Club last weekend after leading 3-2, and followed that up with another late collapse, falling 4-3 to the Winnipeg Jets.

While San Jose has shown plenty of promise as rookie sensation Macklin Celebrini bursts on the scene, the Sharks clearly still have issues finishing games as the pattern of blown third-period leads continued in historic fashion Thursday.

A change of scenery might help turn things around, and San Jose will have a chance to get back into the win column when the Sharks take on the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday afternoon.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. >Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Download and follow the San Jose Hockey Now podcast