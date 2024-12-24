Macklin Celebrini

Celebrini's hatred for losing will lead to more winning for Sharks

By Sheng Peng

NBC Universal, Inc.

VANCOUVER — A distraught Macklin Celebrini took seven questions postgame.

>Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

In answering four of them, at times unprompted, he referenced his turnover that led to Elias Pettersson’s first goal.

When asked about his season so far, at the holiday break — he’s scored 25 points in 25 games, a point per game, as an 18-year-old — he turned the focus on his own mistakes.

“I feel like I’ve played some good hockey, but I’ve been making mistakes that kind of cost our team against some of these good teams,” he said, “just those turnovers, can’t keep doing them.”

For the San Jose Sharks ... this is good?

San Jose Sharks

Macklin Celebrini Dec 19

Sharks make NHL history with late-game collapse vs. Avalanche

Fabian Zetterlund Dec 19

Report: Zetterlund, Sharks begin contract extension talks

Read the full story at San Jose Hockey Now

Download and follow the San Jose Hockey Now podcast

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. >Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Macklin Celebrini
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us