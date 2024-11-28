Sharks Analysis

Sharks play better hockey in loss than win vs. Senators

By Sheng Peng

NBC Universal, Inc.

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

The San Jose Sharks were better in a 4-3 loss than a 7-2 win.

From the drop of the puck, the Sharks were better than the Ottawa Senators.

Per Natural Stat Trick, San Jose dominated with an 82-31 Shot Attempts, 39-11 Shots, and 21-3 High-Danger advantage in All Situations.

In contrast, the Los Angeles Kings arguably outplayed the Sharks through 40 minutes on Monday — it was 2-2 through two — before San Jose got hot with five in the final frame.

The Kings actually came out of a rout with a 57-40 Shot Attempts, 24-21 Shots, and 12-3 High-Danger edge.

To quote Macklin Celebrini on Monday: “I don’t know, the hockey gods?”

They are capricious, indeed.

Mario Ferraro, Celebrini, and Will Smith scored in a losing cause.

