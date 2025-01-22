Ryan Warsofsky

Sharks have no easy answers for quick fixes after loss to Predators

By Sheng Peng

NBC Universal, Inc.

NASHVILLE — If only it was just one thing or even a handful of things to fix.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

When an entire team collapses, like the San Jose Sharks did in blowing a 5-1 lead to the Nashville Predators on Tuesday at Bridgestone Arena, what do you do?

Would calling a timeout have stopped the bleeding? The Sharks basically had a timeout after Roman Josi tied the game 5-5 on the power play, when there was a minutes-long review on an overturned Luke Schenn delay of game.

That certainly didn’t stop Nick Blankenburg from punching home the game-winner minutes later.

I’m not saying that coach Ryan Warsofsky shouldn’t have used his timeout ... but that doesn’t feel like the reason why the Sharks lost.

Read the full story on San Jose Hockey Now

San Jose Sharks

Will Smith Jan 20

Smith showcases potential with statement game in Sharks' loss

Will Smith Jan 20

How Smith's early hockey memories shaped Sharks rookie's love for game

Download and follow the San Jose Hockey Now podcast

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Ryan Warsofsky
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us