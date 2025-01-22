Sharks have no easy answers for quick fixes after loss to Predators

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

NASHVILLE — If only it was just one thing or even a handful of things to fix.

When an entire team collapses, like the San Jose Sharks did in blowing a 5-1 lead to the Nashville Predators on Tuesday at Bridgestone Arena, what do you do?

Would calling a timeout have stopped the bleeding? The Sharks basically had a timeout after Roman Josi tied the game 5-5 on the power play, when there was a minutes-long review on an overturned Luke Schenn delay of game.

That certainly didn’t stop Nick Blankenburg from punching home the game-winner minutes later.

I’m not saying that coach Ryan Warsofsky shouldn’t have used his timeout ... but that doesn’t feel like the reason why the Sharks lost.

Download and follow the San Jose Hockey Now podcast