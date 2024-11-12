William Eklund

In Sharks season of Celebrini and Smith, don't forget about Eklund

By Sheng Peng

PHILADELPHIA — The San Jose Sharks aren’t quite ready for primetime.

That much was clear at Wells Fargo Center, despite San Jose coming back from a 3-0 deficit to force a shootout loss, 4-3 to the Philadelphia Flyers.

Jack Thompson, Mikael Granlund, and Barclay Goodrow scored.

From the beginning, the Sharks seemed a step behind, a night after a solid 1-0 shutout victory over the New Jersey Devils.

