Photos: How Super Bowl Ticket Designs Evolved By Nina Lin • Published 2 hours ago • Updated 2 hours ago From the first paper ticket to the latest holographic stub, see how the design for each Super Bowl have evolved for the last fifty years. 14 photos 1/14 Nina Lin / NBC Super Bowl I to V 2/14 Nina Lin / NBC Super Bowl VI to X 3/14 Nina Lin / NBC Super Bowl XI to XV 4/14 Nina Lin / NBC Super Bowl XVI to XX 5/14 Nina Lin / NBC Super Bowl XXI to XXV 6/14 Nina Lin / NBC Super Bowl XXVI to XXX 7/14 Nina Lin / NBC Super Bowl XXXI to XXXV 8/14 Nina Lin / NBC Super Bowl XXXVI to XL 9/14 Nina Lin / NBC Super Bowl XLI to XLV 10/14 Nina Lin / NBC Super Bowl XLVI to Super Bowl 50 (L) 11/14 Nina Lin / NBC Super Bowl LI 12/14 Nina Lin / NBC Super Bowl LII 13/14 David J. Phillip/AP Super Bowl LIII 14/14 Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Super Bowl LIV This article tagged under: Super Bowl