Raiders May Let Washington Go in Free Agency

In his fourth pro year, running back DeAndre Washington had perhaps his best season.

The former Texas Tech standout was a versatile and productive performer for the Raiders in 2019, with a career high of 679 yards and three touchdowns from scrimmage.

Though rookie Josh Jacobs was the No. 1 back, Washington (along with Jalen Richard) gave Oakland a talented duo of change-of-pace backs that could run the ball or catch a pass when needed. In 2019, Washington had 108 carries for 387 yards and 36 catches for 292 yards.

But the Raiders have to use their money wisely this offseason in improving the team that went 7-9, and can’t keep every player on their roster.

So, according to Vic Tafur of The Athletic, the Raiders will allow Washington to test the free-agent market before deciding whether to bring him back for 2020.

The Raiders recently decided to re-sign Richard, with Tafur reporting he’s a better route-runner and pass-blocker than Washington.

It’s possible that the Raiders want to bring in a bigger, more physical back to replace Washington, who is 5-foot-8.

Washington and Richard both came into the league with Oakland in the same year, 2016.