Raiders May Let Washington Go in Free Agency

Running back was big contributor in 2019, but team may seek a bigger player to replace him.

By Doug Williams

DENVER, CO – DECEMBER 29: DeAndre Washington #33 of the Oakland Raiders carries the ball against the Denver Broncos in the fourth quarter of a game at Empower Field at Mile High on December 29, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

In his fourth pro year, running back DeAndre Washington had perhaps his best season.

The former Texas Tech standout was a versatile and productive performer for the Raiders in 2019, with a career high of 679 yards and three touchdowns from scrimmage.

Though rookie Josh Jacobs was the No. 1 back, Washington (along with Jalen Richard) gave Oakland a talented duo of change-of-pace backs that could run the ball or catch a pass when needed. In 2019, Washington had 108 carries for 387 yards and 36 catches for 292 yards.

But the Raiders have to use their money wisely this offseason in improving the team that went 7-9, and can’t keep every player on their roster.

So, according to Vic Tafur of The Athletic, the Raiders will allow Washington to test the free-agent market before deciding whether to bring him back for 2020.

The Raiders recently decided to re-sign Richard, with Tafur reporting he’s a better route-runner and pass-blocker than Washington.

It’s possible that the Raiders want to bring in a bigger, more physical back to replace Washington, who is 5-foot-8.

Washington and Richard both came into the league with Oakland in the same year, 2016.

