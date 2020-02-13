Antonio Brown Says He’s Talked to Jon Gruden

When Antonio Brown was released by the Raiders last summer, he was ecstatic. He couldn’t wait to to get out of that silver and black uniform.

Brown even posted a video of himself on social media, running around his backyard, gleefully yelling, “Free!”

But that freedom didn’t amount to much. After burning his bridges with the Raiders, he did the same with the New England Patriots, for whom he played just one game in 2019, then couldn’t hook on with another team.

Now it appears Brown would be happy to slip back into that silver and black.

Brown, in an interview on the Load Management podcast this week, says he wouldn’t rule out a return to the Raiders – despite a tempestuous relationship with GM Mike Mayock and head coach Jon Gruden.

“I was just talking to Jon Gruden today, might I say,” said Brown. “I don’t know how it’s going to go, but who knows? And if they want to bring it back, we’ll think about it.”

The chances of it happening, however, seem somewhere between slim and none.

Brown is talented but troubled. He’s ruffled feathers in Pittsburgh, Oakland and New England and has now been dogged by off-the-field problems. Gruden loves his talent but Brown would come with significant team chemistry-destroying baggage.

Wrote Austin Boyd of Heavy.com Thursday morning: “If Gruden wants Brown to come back to the team, it’s tough to envision Mayock entertaining that idea. Players were reportedly happy when he left, so it’s unlikely they would be thrilled if he returned.”