Raiders

Raiders Takeaways: What We Learned in Crushing 35-31 Loss to Chiefs

By Las Vegas Review-Journal

What we learned in Raiders' crushing home loss to Chiefs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Three takeaways from the Raiders’ 35-31 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

1. Making an early statement

Sports

NASCAR Nov 21

[NATL-BAY]15-Year-Old Menlo Park Teen Makes NASCAR History

Warriors Nov 20

NBA Rumors: Warriors Waiving Ky Bowman Before Free Agency Begins

Conventional wisdom was the Chiefs would roll into Las Vegas and spend three hours paying back the Raiders for their upset victory and victory lap Oct. 11 in Kansas City.

That certainly wasn’t the case, and the Raiders let the Chiefs know they would be around from the opening drive, going 75 yards on six plays to score a touchdown. The Raiders added another touchdown and a field goal on their two succeeding drives, and Trayvon Mullen intercepted Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes late in the first half to give Las Vegas a 17-14 halftime lead.

Read more at the Las Vegas Review-Journal

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

RaidersSports
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us