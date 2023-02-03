NFL

Sand From Tom Brady's Retirement Video Listed for Sale on EBay

Now that's one way to make a profit

By Sanjesh Singh

Tom Brady's sand is in demand.

After the 45-year-old quarterback announced his retirement via a video posted on social media, a person went to the exact location it was filmed and listed the sand for sale on eBay.

At the time of writing, the top bid has increased from $677 to $15,000 to $28,000 to over $90,000, and it will likely grow even more by the end of the eight-day listing time. Shipping will cost an extra $5.25, and the seller -- who has 487 ratings and 100% positive feedback -- is not accepting returns.

The name of the listing it titled: "Tom Brady's exact retirement spot -  Bottled Sand"

It seems to have stemmed from this video, where a woman said they would sell the sand to make back the money they lost betting on him.

“He retired. I was hyperventilating crying last year and today. I don’t really give a f*** because you ruined your family to get smacked in a Wild Card game.”

It's safe to say there's definitely a profit coming.

