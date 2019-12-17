Saturday Football: Watch 49ers-Rams on NBC Bay Area

The San Francisco 49ers are returning to prime time right here on NBC Bay Area.

Jimmy Garoppolo, George Kittle and the rest of the squad will host NFC West rival the Los Angeles Rams. Our coverage begins at 4 p.m. Saturday (yes, Saturday!) and leads up to kickoff at Levi's Stadium at 5 p.m.

There's only two games remaining in the regular season and both games are incredibly important to the Niners' playoff run.

Win the final two games and the 49ers are assured of having the top seed in the NFC playoffs and home-field advantage throughout. If that doesn’t happen, the Niners might look back at the 29-22 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday as a missed opportunity to create some space between them and Seattle (11-3) in the NFC West.

NBC Bay Area/KNTV can be seen locally on Comcast 3 and 703 and over-the-air on 11.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.