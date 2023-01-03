Masters of Mistaken Identity: Scott Stallings Winds Up With Augusta Invite Meant for PGA Golfer

Scott Stallings received a special invitation on his doorstop to compete in one of golf's most prestigious tournaments in April -- the Masters. The only problem was this Stallings is a realtor in Atlanta and not one of the world's top PGA Tour professionals.

The 54th-ranked Stallings, who qualified for the tournament after reaching the Tour Championship last year, was not aware of the mixup until he was nudged via Instagram.

“Hi Scott. My name is Scott Stallings as well and I’m from GA. My wife’s name is Jennifer too!” the man wrote. “I received a FedEx today from the Masters inviting me to play in the Masters Tournament April 6-9, 2023. I’m (100 percent) sure this is NOT for me.”

According to the post, Stallings said he had been checking his mailbox multiple times a day waiting for his Masters invite as players were told they would receive them before Christmas. He said he figured that his wife was putting together some grand holiday gesture but when that didn't happen, it was left as an unknown situation.

The other Stallings kindly offered to mail over the well-deserved invitation.

"It's a very nice package complete with everything needed to attend," the man wrote. "I think we have some confusion because of our names, our wife's names and geographical location."

The good news is that both Stallings will most likely be making the trip to Augusta National in April.

“We’re going to give him some practice-round tickets and take him to dinner on Monday night for doing the right thing,” Stallings said.

Stallings, 37, is a three-time PGA Tour champion and last played in the Masters in 2014, when he missed the cut. His other Augusta National appearance was in 2012 where he tied for 27th place.