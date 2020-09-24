Sharks

Sharks Installing New Ice-Making Tech at SAP Center

By Stephen Ellison

SAP Center in San Jose.
NBC Bay Area

The Shark Tank is under construction.

No it's not getting a face lift, but it is undergoing surgery of sorts in the name of efficiency and eco-friendliness.

The San Jose Sharks are installing new ice-making technology and equipment at SAP Center, their home arena.

The interior of the arena is in a state of disarray as construction workers tear up the floor to install the new ice-making system for the Sharks' home ice.

Among the changes are a state-of-the-art ice-making plant; a re-designed arena piping system; an eco-friendly synthetic refrigerant; and a new chiller, the team said on its official Twitter page.

The Sharks haven't played a hockey game since mid-March, when the coronavirus pandemic locked down the entire country. And it appears the stat to the 2020-21 regular season will be delayed for weeks if not months.

This article tagged under:

SharksNHLSAP Center
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us