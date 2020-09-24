Sharks Installing New Ice-Making Tech at SAP Center

The Shark Tank is under construction.

No it's not getting a face lift, but it is undergoing surgery of sorts in the name of efficiency and eco-friendliness.

The San Jose Sharks are installing new ice-making technology and equipment at SAP Center, their home arena.

The interior of the arena is in a state of disarray as construction workers tear up the floor to install the new ice-making system for the Sharks' home ice.

⚠️ @SAPCenter Construction Update ⚠️



New ice-making technology is currently being installed at the Tank, including:



❄️ a state-of-the-art ice-making plant

❄️ re-designed arena piping system

❄️ eco-friendly synthetic refrigerant

— San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) September 24, 2020

Among the changes are a state-of-the-art ice-making plant; a re-designed arena piping system; an eco-friendly synthetic refrigerant; and a new chiller, the team said on its official Twitter page.

The Sharks haven't played a hockey game since mid-March, when the coronavirus pandemic locked down the entire country. And it appears the stat to the 2020-21 regular season will be delayed for weeks if not months.