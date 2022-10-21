Steph Curry launches 'Sports Superheroes' graphic novel series originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry is a superhero on the court, and now he is giving other athletes a chance to show off their powers.

The Golden State Warriors star is launching “Stephen Curry Presents!: Sports Superheroes.” The graphic novel series is a partnership with Penguin Workshop and Unanimous Media, a company that Curry co-founded.

“We hope that when kids pick up the books in this series to read all about their favorite athletes, it not only instills excitement and grows their love for reading, but also inspires them to reach for the stars and accomplish their dreams," Curry and Unanimous Media co-founder Erick Peyton said in a statement.

This isn’t Curry’s first time publishing a superhero book. He authored a children’s book, “I Have a Superpower,” which came out in September.

Along with being a two-time NBA MVP and four-time NBA champion, Curry is also a father of three. He credited parenthood as one of the inspirations behind his most recent book.

“You kind of have your kids in mind when you’re talking about a book, and then you realize that this is kind of a universal opportunity to reach the next generation,” Curry told The Associated Press.

The first installment of “Sports Superheroes” will focus on Curry’s career and is slated for a fall 2024 release. Rick Korson and John Bycel will write the new series, while Damion Scott will be behind the illustrations.