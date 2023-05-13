Steph Curry Gifts Lonnie Walker IV Signed Jersey With Hilarious Message

Steph gifts Lakers' Walker signed jersey with hilarious message originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry and the Warriors never will forget the name Lonnie Walker IV.

The young guard had a big impact off the bench for the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference semifinals against Golden State.

After the Warriors' season-ending loss to the Lakers in Game 6 on Friday at Crypto.com Arena, Curry gifted Walker his game-worn jersey and left a special message for the 24-year-old.

"Will never forgive you for Game 4 ..."



Steph left a special message on a signed jersey for Lonnie Walker IV 😅



(via @lonniewalkeriv / IG) pic.twitter.com/eF5unn4H1i — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 14, 2023

"To Lonnie, keep building! All love! Will never forgive you for Game 4 ...!," Curry writes.

Game 4, of course, is when Walker scored 15 points in the fourth quarter off the bench, helping seal a Lakers win and a three-games-to-one series lead over Golden State.

Walker's performance stunned the Warriors and most of the basketball world.

A former first-round pick by the San Antonio Spurs in 2018, Walker struggled to establish himself as a starter in the NBA before signing a one-year, $6.5 million contract with the Lakers last summer.

It all worked out in the end, and now he has a permanent reminder of what he did to the defending champions in the playoffs.

