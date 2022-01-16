NFL Playoffs

Patrick Mahomes Hits Chiefs O-Lineman For Big Man TD

Kansas City Chiefs guard Nick Allegretti caught a one-yard score to extend their lead over the Pittsburgh Steelers to 28-7.

By Bryan Murphy

USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs are pulling out all the tricks in their wild card game with the Pittsburgh Steelers. 

Patrick Mahomes found offensive guard Nick Allegretti for a one-yard touchdown to extend the Chiefs’ lead to 28-7 in the third quarter. 

It had looked like Tyreek Hill had scored a touchdown on the previous play, but was ruled out of bounds before the goal line. It didn’t matter as Mahomes found the big man for the score a play later. 

The play comes a day after the Buffalo Bills had a big man score of their own in their wild card game against the New England Patriots. QB Josh Allen found tackle Tommy Doyle for the touchdown in the Bills’ rout of the Pats.

