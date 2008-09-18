As always my weekly live chat begins at 3:00 p.m. today, so plan on getting very little work done this afternoon while watching me field a few thousand questions about Darren Sproles and Tiffany Simons. My Week 1 chat drew 3,575 questions and last week's version featured 5,195 queries, so if things continue to grow at the same rate we're looking at 1.38 million questions in Week 17.

While you make the smart choice to get in early before the next 1.375 million hop on the live-chatting bandwagon, here are some notes from around football .

* Showing the type of brilliant planning that he's become famous for since taking over as the Vikings' coach, Brad Childress gave Tarvaris Jackson a clear vote of confidence Sunday and then benched him less than 72 hours later. Gus Frerotte replaces Jackson, who for all his faults has managed to go 8-8 as an NFL starter despite being a 25-year-old who played Division I-AA college ball.

Of course, his decent record is due to the Vikings' running game and defense, as Jackson has completed just 57 percent of his throws for an average of 6.2 yards per attempt while being picked off 17 times versus 12 touchdowns. According to Childress he'll be Frerotte's backup "for the rest of the season," but Jackson's quick demotion shows that the team's plans are hardly set in stone.

Plus, at 37 years old Frerotte is unlikely to stay healthy for 14 games and rookie John David Booty isn't ready. In other words, we probably haven't seen the last of Jackson this year. While flip-flopping two weeks into the season is a bad sign, it's tough to call benching Jackson a mistake. His inability to consistently make even routine throws severely hamstrung an otherwise strong, win-now team.

Frerotte is far more capable of stretching the field and will open up the run-heavy offense on third downs, although with Sidney Rice and Bernard Berrian hurting it'll still be the Adrian Peterson Show in Week 3 against Carolina. Frerotte looks iffy as even a low-end QB2, but at least gives Berrian and Rice some semblance of fantasy potential if healthy and will mean fewer eight-man fronts for Peterson.

* Father Time has finally chased down Joey Galloway, who won't play this week and could miss multiple games with a sprained foot. Despite joining the Bucs as a 34-year-old, Galloway played in 47 of 48 games from 2005-2007, posting three straight 1,000-yard campaigns and 23 total touchdowns. His injury means that Antonio Bryant moves to split end, with Michael Clayton replacing him at flanker.

Bryant has been very disappointing thus far, including a catchless Week 2, but is definitely worth being patient with and could emerge as a viable WR2 if Galloway is out for an extended period of time. For now though Bryant is little more than a WR3 option, especially with a tough Week 3 matchup at Chicago. Clayton might be a lost cause, but this is at least a chance for him to get back on the radar.

* Laurence Maroney and LaMont Jordan both sat out practice Wednesday, which for the Patriots tends to signal that players won't suit up Sunday. New England's backfield has suddenly gone from deep to thin, and Sammy Morris looks likely to make the Week 3 start against the Dolphins. Morris has shown some pretty solid potential in a part-time role and should definitely be owned in all leagues.

Even if Maroney and Jordan are both unavailable this week Morris would likely split snaps with Kevin Faulk, but should see most of the carries and any goal-line action. If it's determined by game time that he's the definite starter Morris would be a low-end RB2 play, but unfortunately the Patriots will never provide that type of clear-cut injury information, making him more of a RB3/FLEX option.

Two-Minute Drill: Coach John Fox said Wednesday that DeAngelo Williams will continue to start over Jonathan Stewart, but added that "both backs are capable of starting" . Damon Huard is absent from the injury report, but the Chiefs will give Tyler Thigpen his first NFL start in Week 3 anyway . Koren Robinson is already atop Seattle's receiver depth chart after signing Tuesday, which shows how desperate the team is for warm bodies to catch passes . Meanwhile, the Broncos got a conditional 2009 fifth-round pick from the Seahawks in exchange for Keary Colbert, which probably qualifies as overpaying at this point . Ronnie Brown took first-team snaps at practice Wednesday, but did the same thing last week before Ricky Williams started . Detroit declined to sign Shaun Alexander or Cedric Benson after working them out Tuesday, leaving Rudi Johnson backing up Kevin Smith . Dustin Keller has one catch through two games and saw just 14 offensive snaps in Week 2 . Coach Wade Phillips said Wednesday that he wants Felix Jones more involved in the offense . Ernest Wilford was called out by coach Tony Sparano after dropping three passes in practice Wednesday.

Red Zone:Ben Roethlisberger practiced fully Wednesday, quieting any concerns about his injured shoulder . LaDainian Tomlinson sat out practice Wednesday, but said afterward that his toe feels "better than last week" . Bob Sanders is expected to miss 4-6 weeks with a high-ankle sprain, leaving the already weak Colts run defense extremely vulnerable heading into a Week 3 matchup against Maurice Jones-Drew and Fred Taylor . Despite hip and toe problems, Antonio Gates is absent from the injury report . Donte' Stallworth (quadriceps) doesn't look ready to return this week after missing practice Wednesday . Coach Lane Kiffin remarked "here we go again" after Javon Walker (hamstring) was unable to finish Wednesday's practice . Dallas Clark (knee) has returned to practice and is set to play this week, taking a chunk from Anthony Gonzalez's value . Coach Andy Reid said Wednesday that Reggie Brown (hamstring) won't start this week even if he's healthy enough to play . Michael Turner is absent from the injury report for a nice matchup against the Chiefs . Braylon Edwards was limited in practice Wednesday with an out-of-nowhere shoulder injury, but should play.