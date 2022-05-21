Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods Withdraws From PGA Championship After Three Rounds

Woods withdrew after posting the worst PGA Championship round of his career

By Max Molski

Tiger Woods withdraws from PGA Championship after three rounds originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Tiger Woods will not be finishing the 2022 PGA Championship.

The four-time tournament champion withdrew after three rounds. He said after his round on Saturday that he was experiencing pain in his surgically repaired right leg.

“Well, I’m sore,” he said following his round. “I know that is for a fact.”

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Woods made the cut after shooting 3-over across his first two rounds. He followed that up by shooting a 9-over 79 on Saturday, giving him his worst ever round at the PGA Championship.

It’s been five weeks since Woods made his return to the PGA Tour, giving it a go at Augusta National for the 2022 Masters. He made the cut there, as well, before shooting consecutive 6-over 78s.

Sports

Giants 9 hours ago

Giants' Brandon Crawford Reacts to Joe Panik's Retirement From MLB

Warriors 5 hours ago

Andre Iguodala Had Priceless Reaction to Draymond Green Fouling Out of Game 2

Woods ends his 2022 PGA Championship 21 strokes behind Chile’s Mito Pereira, who holds the lead at 9-under through three rounds.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Tiger WoodsPGA Championship
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us