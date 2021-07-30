The undefeated United States women's volleyball team will look to continue its dominant tear on Friday night against the Russian Olympic Committee.

The U.S. is on a quest to win Olympic gold in Tokyo, something the program hasn't done in the 57 years that volleyball has been featured at the Games. In fact, no other country has won more women's volleyball Olympic medals -- three silver and two bronze -- without taking home a gold.

And if there's a team to do it, it's this one. Team USA is ranked No. 1 in the International Volleyball Federation standings, and in pool play has beaten Argentina and China in straight sets, and Turkey in a five-set thriller.

Tune in to the U.S. versus the ROC matchup on Friday night at 10:05 p.m. ET:

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

After its game against the ROC, the U.S. team will face Italy on Sunday at 10:05 p.m. ET to finish out pool play. Team USA is already assured a spot in the quarterfinals, which start Tuesday.