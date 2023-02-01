Tom Brady Announces NFL Retirement ‘for Good' on Social Media

Tom Brady announces NFL retirement 'for good' in video message originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Tom Brady is retiring for the second time in as many years. Although this time it appears to be final.

The 45-year-old quarterback announced on Instagram and Twitter that he's retiring from the NFL "for good."

Truly grateful on this day. Thank you 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/j2s2sezvSS — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 1, 2023

"Good morning guys. I'll get to the point right away. I'm retiring. For good," Brady says in the video. "I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so I figured I'd just press record and let you guys know first. I won't be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year."

Many expected Brady to return for a 24th season in 2023 after throwing for 4,694 yards with 25 touchdown passes for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022. Instead, the QB will call it quits exactly one year to the day from when he initially announced his retirement.

Brady's first retirement lasted all of 40 days, as he revealed on March 13, 2022, that he'd return to the Bucs for one more season. But another comeback doesn't seem to be in the cards for Brady, who has a job lined up with FOX Sports to be an NFL analyst "immediately following his playing career."

Brady retires as the greatest quarterback of all time, with seven Super Bowl victories (six with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and a laundry list of NFL records.