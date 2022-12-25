Twitter Flames Tua Tagovailoa After Fourth-Quarter Collapse Vs. Packers

Twitter flames Tua Tagovailoa after fourth-quarter collapse originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It was a Christmas to forget for the Miami Dolphins.

Entering Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, Miami was in prime position to make the postseason.

But after a 26-20 loss dropped the Dolphins to 8-7 – their fourth straight loss – the playoffs are looking less likely. Miami still holds the final AFC wild card spot, though there are four teams lingering one game back (Patriots, Jets, Titans, Steelers).

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The Dolphins’ loss on Sunday was immediately pinned on Tua Tagovailoa, who was intercepted on the final three possessions of the game in the fourth quarter. The third-year quarterback was precise in the first half, finishing 9 of 12 for 229 yards and a touchdown.

Everything fell apart in the final frame, though. Tagovailoa finished 16 of 25 for 310 yards, one touchdown and the aforementioned three costly interceptions.

Social media teed off on Tagovailoa after the game, which ended with an ugly pick thrown right at Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas.

Yikes, really bad throws last couple Tua ints — Omar Ruiz (@OmarDRuiz) December 25, 2022

disaster second half by tua



lights get brighter in december 🤒 — Logan Reardon (@LoganReardon20) December 25, 2022

Lol Tua — Steve Perrault (@Steve_Perrault) December 25, 2022

Tua was abysmal in the fourth quarter and there is now legitimate concern about his and the Dolphins' ability to operate when their timing is disrupted -- defenses have appeared to figure it out — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) December 25, 2022

Tua Tagovailoa throws INT No. 3.



Just a horrible Christmas Day in Miami. — Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 (@Safid_Deen) December 25, 2022

What in the heck was that throw, Tua?! — Ryan Talbot (@RyanTalbotBills) December 25, 2022

NBC Sports football analyst Matthew Berry had a simple question in the form of a Twitter poll after the game.

Is Tua good? — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) December 25, 2022

Several other pundits noted how Tagovailoa seems to be relying on his coach Mike McDaniel and speedy receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

tua dont be reading a damn thing just point and throw and assume mcdaniel/tyreek/waddle are right — charles (parodied) mcdonald (@FourVerts) December 25, 2022

Tua isn’t reading defenses. He’s just throwing to predetermined spots he believes should be open within the Miami offense. — Tyler Dragon (@TheTylerDragon) December 25, 2022

The Dolphins still control their own playoff destiny, as two wins to finish the season would punch their ticket. Miami will visit the New England Patriots next weekend before closing with a home game against the New York Jets.