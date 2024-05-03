San Jose opens pop-up shops for small businesses

San Jose continues to look for solutions to increase safety and the vibrancy of its downtown.

The latest idea is to help five small businesses open pop-up shops near San Jose State University.

The downtown association, the city, and other business leaders came together with the goal of filling vacant storefronts.

Vacancies have been an issue since the pandemic began, not only in San Jose but in downtown corridors across the country.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

San Jose decided a good way to attract businesses is to allow for those empty stores to be converted into temporary pop-ups.

On Friday, five minority, woman-owned businesses opened on Paseo de San Antonio near the university. They include a candle shop and imports store. There’s also a business selling crystals and plants.

Prior to this, the business owners had been selling online or in other markets.