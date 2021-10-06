Twitter Reacts to Giants-Dodgers NLDS After LA's Walk-Off Win Vs. Cardinals

Twitter reacts to Giants, rival Dodgers meeting in NLDS originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
Well, well, well, if it isn't those boys in blue again.
After the Dodgers walked off against the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Wild Card game Wednesday night, Los Angeles and the San Francisco Giants have a date with destiny in the NLDS.
Sports
You couldn't have scripted a series any better than this. The 107-win Giants versus the 106-win, defending World Series champion Dodgers.
It's going to be absolutely electric, and Twitter wasted no time reacting to the Dodgers' win over the Cardinals.
It's the matchup that Giants fans both dreaded and dreamed of.
RELATED: Kapler explains why Webb is Giants' Game 1 starter choice
Having watched from the sidelines for years, rooting for any team that faced off against the Dodgers in the postseason, the Giants finally have a chance to take matters into their own hands and #BeatLA when it matters most.