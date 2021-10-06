Twitter Reacts to Giants-Dodgers NLDS After LA's Walk-Off Win Vs. Cardinals

Twitter reacts to Giants, rival Dodgers meeting in NLDS originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Well, well, well, if it isn't those boys in blue again.

After the Dodgers walked off against the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Wild Card game Wednesday night, Los Angeles and the San Francisco Giants have a date with destiny in the NLDS.

You couldn't have scripted a series any better than this. The 107-win Giants versus the 106-win, defending World Series champion Dodgers.

It's going to be absolutely electric, and Twitter wasted no time reacting to the Dodgers' win over the Cardinals.

It's the 107-win Giants against the 106-win Dodgers on Friday night at Oracle Park. Prepare your hearts. — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) October 7, 2021

Dodgers vs. Giants is going to be awesome. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 7, 2021

Dodgers/Giants will be:



- 1st-ever postseason series between 105+ win teams (there's also never been a regular-season game b/w 105+ win teams)



- 213 combined regular-season wins, most in any postseason series all-time — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) October 7, 2021

Seriously, Dodgers-Giants is going to rule. Hell yeah. — Andy McCullough (@ByMcCullough) October 7, 2021

Plus it will be more fun for My Franciscans to knock out the Dodgers. #BeatLA — MLB Jesus (@MLBJesus) October 7, 2021

It's the matchup that Giants fans both dreaded and dreamed of.

Having watched from the sidelines for years, rooting for any team that faced off against the Dodgers in the postseason, the Giants finally have a chance to take matters into their own hands and #BeatLA when it matters most.

