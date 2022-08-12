Twitter Reacts to Trey Lance Monster 76-Yard Bomb Vs. Packers

Twitter explodes after Lance's 76-yard touchdown to Gray originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
Trey Lance had the ultimate mic-drop in his second and final series of the 49ers' 2022 NFL preseason opener against the Green Bay Packers on Friday night at Levi's Stadium.
San Francisco trailed 7-3 with 5:44 remaining in the first quarter. On third-and-9, Lance fired deep for rookie wide receiver Danny Gray, who housed it for a 76-yard touchdown reception.
And as you can imagine, Twitter went wild.
It's just the preseason, but a bomb from Lance in his first action of the summer certainly is a sight to behold.
RELATED: Source: Mitchell has hamstring injury, likely to miss preseason
Sports
With the 22-year-old set to take over as the starter under center this season, the 49ers are hoping for many more long touchdown passes to come.