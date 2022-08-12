Twitter Reacts to Trey Lance Monster 76-Yard Bomb Vs. Packers

Twitter explodes after Lance's 76-yard touchdown to Gray originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Trey Lance had the ultimate mic-drop in his second and final series of the 49ers' 2022 NFL preseason opener against the Green Bay Packers on Friday night at Levi's Stadium.

San Francisco trailed 7-3 with 5:44 remaining in the first quarter. On third-and-9, Lance fired deep for rookie wide receiver Danny Gray, who housed it for a 76-yard touchdown reception.

Trey Lance ➡️ Danny Gray



TO. THE. HOUSE. pic.twitter.com/QVrWKQSmCS — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) August 13, 2022

And as you can imagine, Twitter went wild.

Trey Lance just went bombs away to 3rd-rounder Danny Gray for a 76-yard TD. Trey L>>>>>Jimmy G. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) August 13, 2022

TREY LANCE HOME RUN!!!! pic.twitter.com/8mID9GoOVp — Sourdeath Sam (@SourdeathSam) August 13, 2022

Trey Lance connects with Danny Gray on a deep bomb down the left sideline for a 76 yard touchdown



That’s it, I’ve seen enough. Get the gold jacket ready, this young man is on his way to Canton — Jordan Elliott (@JLeeElliott) August 13, 2022

Used to pray for times like this. https://t.co/o4W3lpNqnA — Sean Jordan (@BaySean) August 13, 2022

Trey Lance released that touchdown from the left hash of the SF 16 with pressure bumping his side. Danny Gray caught the pass down the left sideline at the GB 42.

I don't know the last time I've seen a 49ers QB deliver such a good pass 44 yards downfield along the sideline. — Marc Delucchi (@maddelucchi) August 13, 2022

Really nice job by Lance getting that one out fairly quick in a collapsing pocket. Perfectly placed after he put a lil too much mustard on some early attempts, too. — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) August 13, 2022

It's just the preseason, but a bomb from Lance in his first action of the summer certainly is a sight to behold.

With the 22-year-old set to take over as the starter under center this season, the 49ers are hoping for many more long touchdown passes to come.