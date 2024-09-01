US Open Day 7: Latest results, schedule of play and more

It's Day 7 of the U.S. Open tennis tournament in Flushing Meadows, New York and the start of fourth round action in men's and women's singles.

Who plays Sunday at the U.S. Open?

Play begins in Arthur Ashe Stadium at noon EDT with a fourth-round matchup between top-10 seeds on the men's side, with No. 6 Andrey Rublev facing No. 9 Grigor Dimitrov. They will be followed by Gauff against Navarro in a match scheduled to start no earlier than 2:30. The day session at Louis Armstrong Stadium begins at 11 a.m., with the Ruud-Fritz match on second, not before 1 p.m. Zverev and Nakashima will follow, not before 4:30 p.m., with the Armstrong day session to be wrapped up by No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka against No. 33 Elise Mertens.

Two nights after shocking defending champion Novak Djokovic, No. 28 Alexei Popyrin will be back on Ashe to open the night session against No. 20 Frances Tiafoe at 7 p.m. They will be followed by No. 7 Zheng Qinwen against No. 24 Donna Vekic in a rematch of Zheng's victory in Paris that gave China its first Olympic singles gold medal.

See the full Day 7 schedule of play here.

Below is a look at who has advanced so far today. (For Day 6 results click here.)

Day 7 men's singles, fourth round results

Day 7 women's singles, fourth round results

Day 7 men's doubles, third round results

Day 7 women's doubles, third round results

Who are the betting favorites for the U.S. Open?

Though Coco Gauff was defeated by Emma Navarro when they met at Wimbledon, the defending U.S. Open champion is the favorite for their fourth-round meeting Sunday, according to BetMGM Sportsbook. The No. 3-seeded Gauff is listed at -250 and No. 13 Navarro is +180. No. 12 seed Taylor Fritz (-350) is favored against three-time Grand Slam finalist Casper Ruud (+240), while fellow American Brandon Nakashima is an underdog in his match against No. 4 Alexander Zverev. Zverev, the 2020 U.S. Open runner-up, is at -450 and Nakashima is listed at +310.

What is the U.S. Open schedule for the rest of the tournament?

—Sunday-Monday: Fourth Round (Women and Men)

—Tuesday-Wednesday: Quarterfinals (Women and Men)

—Sept. 5: Women’s Semifinals

—Sept. 6: Men’s Semifinals

—Sept. 7: Women’s Final

—Sept. 8: Men’s Final

What does the current bracket look like?

For live updates and latest bracket results, visit USOpen.org.