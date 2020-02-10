Warriors’ Curry, Thompson, Green Among Team USA Finalists

There could be plenty of representation for the Warriors at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

In addition to Steve Kerr being on the coaching staff for Team USA, stars Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green are among the 44 finalists for this year's summer games.

Curry helped the U.S. capture the gold medal at both the 2010 World Championships and 2014 World Cup, but had to withdraw from consideration for the 2016 Olympics to address lingering ailments.

Thompson joined Curry on the 2014 World Cup team, and played a pivotal role in the U.S. Gold Medal effort at the last summer games in Rio de Janeiro.

Green also won gold at the 2016 Olympics with Team USA, competing in all eight games for the American squad.

It likely will be a competitive field to make the final roster, after a dismal seventh-place showing at the 2019 World Cup.