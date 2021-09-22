Golden State Warriors

Warriors' Joe Lacob Fined $50K by NBA for Ben Simmons Tampering

Joe Lacob was fined for violating the NBA's anti-tampering rule on Wednesday.

By Josh Schrock

USA Today

The NBA fined Warriors owner Joe Lacob $50,000 on Wednesday for violating the league's anti-tampering rule stemming from comments he made to the San Francisco Chronicle's Rusty Simmons.

While Lacob never mentioned disgruntled Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons by name, the NBA apparently thought the comments were clear enough to hit Lacob's wallet.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"In some ways, it doesn’t really fit what we’re doing," Lacob told the Chronicle, in reference to a “Defensive Player of the Year candidate in Philadelphia” 

"He makes a lot of money. And, can he finish games? I don’t know. He’s very talented. The problem is: We have Draymond [Green]. Draymond and him are very similar in the sense that neither one really shoots and they do a lot of the playmaking. That’s one issue. The salary structure is another."

Sports

49ers 8 hours ago

How to Watch 49ers vs. Packers on Sunday Night Football

Sharks 2 hours ago

NHL Finds No Evidence Sharks' Evander Kane Gambled on Games

While Lacob didn't mention Simmons' name directly, it's very clear who the Warriors owner is referring to. Only one star player who reportedly is on the trading block has questions about both his potential fit with Draymond Green and whether or not he can be on the floor in the fourth quarter of a playoff game.

It's Simmons.

Simmons reportedly has told the 76ers he won't report to training camp and doesn't want to play another game for Philadelphia.

As Daryl Morey deals with his latest episode of "As Ben's World Turns," the Warriors are excited about the pieces they added in the offseason and Lacob believes they can re-enter the championship race if Green, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson all remain healthy once Thompson returns.

"Hopefully, this year, we’ll compete for a championship," Lacob said to The Chronicle. "I think we should. Over the next four to five years, I think we should continue that and have a second great decade in a row."

This article tagged under:

Golden State WarriorsJoe LacobBen Simmons
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us