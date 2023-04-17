NBA

Warriors-Kings Game 2: Draymond Green Stomps on Domantas Sabonis, Ejected

The Kings held on to win Game 2 at home after the late-game incident

By Ali Thanawalla

Draymond ejected from Game 2 after stomping on Sabonis originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Draymond Green was ejected from Game 2 of the Warriors' NBA playoff series against the Kings on Monday night for stomping on Sacramento center Domantas Sabonis.

With just over seven minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Sabonis fell to the ground on a rebound attempt and as Green tried to run up court, the two got tangled up.

Sabonis appeared to grab Green's leg, and as the Warriors' forward tried to run, he stomped on the chest of the Kings' All-Star center.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Initially, Green was assessed a technical foul, but upon replay review, the officials changed the call to a Flagrant 2 Foul and ejected Green. Sabonis was given a technical foul for his part in the incident.

Sabonis remained down on the court for several minutes before rising and shooting the free throws.

Sports

Warriors

Kings Beat Warriors 114-106 to Take 2-0 Series Lead

Warriors

Draymond Green Ejected From Playoff Game for Flagrant Foul

RELATED: NBA says Game 1 Draymond-Sabonis tussle should have been double foul

Green, always animated, couldn't leave the court without engaging the Sacramento fans.

The altercation likely will be a topic of conversation after the game at Golden 1 Center, and the NBA might have something to say regarding Green's actions.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NBAGolden State WarriorsSacramento Kings
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us