Kerr acknowledges truth about Warriors future, coaching timeline

Steve Kerr is regarded as one of the greatest NBA coaches, leading the Warriors to four NBA championships during his 10-year tenure with Golden State.

All good things must come to an end, though, and Kerr recently sat down with NBC Bay Area's Raj Mathai to further detail when his final chapter as Warriors coach might be.

"I think definitely in every job in sports, almost a shelf life," Kerr said. "And for a coach, I think I will feel it when it comes and I did not feel it this past year in terms of its time to leave. I feel like we've got a couple years here with Steph [Curry], Draymond [Green] and hopefully Klay [Thompson]. We're still going.

"We're still bringing on a whole group of young players who are doing really well. I'm loving my job every day. I love coming into this building every day. What's not to love about the Bay? So I can't wait for next season with the Warriors."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The Warriors hired Kerr as head coach in 2014 to succeed former coach Mark Jackson.

In his first season, he helped lead his squad to the NBA Finals for the first time in 40 years -- where the core won its first of four titles.

Golden State made five consecutive Finals appearances, undeniably ruling the league for so long, and even when doubted and called "old" three years later, the Warriors won yet another championship in 2022.

While Kerr believes the core of himself, Curry, Green and Thompson -- who have spent the last decade together -- still is capable of contending for a fifth ring, he understands there will be a time to walk away from it all.

"But there's going to come a time and maybe it's in two years when my contract is up," Kerr said. "Maybe that's the time when it's time for me to move on and time for the Warriors to seek new blood and new ideas. We'll both know when that time comes.

"I can tell you one thing: It will be a very amicable parting of the ways, whenever that happens."

You can watch the interview in the video player above.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast