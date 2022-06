Warriors sharpshooter Klay Thompson traveled by boat to the team's championship parade Monday and gave his social media followers a close-up look on the way.

Unfortunately, Thompson lost his Warriors "NBA Champions" ballcap.

Klay lost his championship hat while boating to the parade 😭pic.twitter.com/8UJ6f5r4sS — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 20, 2022

Although he expressed disappointment with losing the hat, he was resolute with donning a captain's hat that looked rather familiar.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

It appeared to be a replica of the captain's hat San Francisco Giants "captain" Brandon Belt donned last season.