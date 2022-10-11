Draymond Green Fined by Warriors for Jordan Poole Punch; Returning Thursday

Draymond fined for Poole punch, set to return Thursday originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Despite the Warriors picking up a 131-98 blowout win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday at Chase Center, the buzz around the team still is over the altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole.

Green landed a punch on the 23-year-old during the Warriors' practice last Wednesday, and following the game against Portland, coach Steve Kerr officially announced the team's punishment for Green.

Kerr revealed that Green has been fined, but not suspended, and will play in the last preseason finale against the Denver Nuggets on Friday.

This story will be updated ...