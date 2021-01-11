Mike Brown Explains Warriors' ‘Tricky' James Wiseman Closing Situation

Mike Brown explains Warriors' 'tricky' situation with Wiseman originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

James Wiseman has done some amazing things through 10 games this season.

If for some reason you weren't able to watch Sunday night's Warriors win over the Toronto Raptors, look at what he did midway through the first quarter.

Make way for Wiseman 😤 pic.twitter.com/izW41cCZFF — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 11, 2021

That is just ridiculous for a 19-year-old rookie.

Watch the latest episode of Warriors Outsiders

"First of all, Theo Robertson -- one of our player development guys -- he's done a fantastic job with James," Golden State associate head coach Mike Brown said Monday morning on 95.7 The Game's "The Morning Roast" show. "A lot of one-on-one situations, a lot of development behind the scenes. Those types of guys on our staff don't get a lot of credit. Again, Theo's been fantastic.

"But James -- he does stuff on a daily basis that makes you sit back and go, 'Wow. Did he just do that? Am I seeing that?' The sky is the limit for him. I don't know if there's anything that he's not gonna be able to do when he reaches his peak."

But the situation is unique, as it's extremely rare for a talent like Wiseman to be drafted No. 2 overall and join a team like the Warriors, who expect to win a lot of games.

Because of this, Steve Kerr has not yet unleashed Wiseman. The 7-foot-1 center has started every game, but he is averaging just 16.8 minutes over the last four.

Wiseman did not play at all in the fourth quarter of Golden State's wins over the LA Clippers and Raptors on Friday and Sunday night respectively, and typically hasn't been on the floor to close out games.

"We gotta remember he's 19," Brown said on 95.7. "He played in a couple of college games. We gotta keep having some patience while he grows. And it is tricky because we do want to win, we do want to get off to a good start.

"[But] we have to keep trying to give him opportunities to experience different game situations in close games down the stretch, and throughout the course of the game. Which is gonna be tricky for us because of his inexperience and us trying to win games.

"It's a thing we have in mind what we want to do. But when things pop up, we make adjustments and we go with what what we feel is right not only for him but for the team and the growth of everybody on this journey."

This is a very fair explanation, and the topic definitely is something to monitor as the season goes on.

Follow @DrewShiller on Twitter and Instagram

Download and subscribe to the Dubs Talk Podcast