Source: Warriors Convert Anthony Lamb to Standard NBA Contract

The Warriors have made a decision regarding Anthony Lamb's two-way contract.

Having already played 50 games this season for Golden State, The Athletic's Shams Charania first reported, citing sources, that the Warriors are converting Lamb's two-way contract into a standard NBA contract for the remainder of the season.

The Golden State Warriors are converting two-way forward Anthony Lamb to a standard NBA contract for the remainder of the season, making Lamb playoff-eligible, sources tell me and @anthonyVslater. Lamb has developed into a strong rotation piece for Warriors. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 17, 2023

NBC Sports Bay Area's Dalton Johnson confirmed the report, adding that G-League guard Lester Quiñones also was signed to a two-way contract.

Source confirms Anthony Lamb has been converted to a standard NBA contract for the rest of the season. Lester Quiñones is being signed to a two-way contract to fill the Warriors’ vacant roster spot. Quiñones is expected to stay with Santa Cruz for their two games this weekend — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) March 17, 2023

Two-way players lose their eligibility after 50 games played and Lamb's eligibility expired after the Warriors' loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on March 5.

Lamb is averaging 7.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game on 47.5 percent shooting from the field and 37.9 percent from 3-point range in 20.1 minutes of action for the Warriors this season.

Ty Jerome, who also is a two-way player, has played in 44 games and has been active for three others. He has three games remaining before Golden State must make a decision regarding his contract.

Lamb has been a consistent option off the bench for coach Steve Kerr and appears to be in the plans down the stretch, and potentially into the playoffs.

