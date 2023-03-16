Source: Warriors Convert Anthony Lamb to Standard NBA Contract

Source: Warriors convert Lamb to standard NBA contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
The Warriors have made a decision regarding Anthony Lamb's two-way contract.
Having already played 50 games this season for Golden State, The Athletic's Shams Charania first reported, citing sources, that the Warriors are converting Lamb's two-way contract into a standard NBA contract for the remainder of the season.
NBC Sports Bay Area's Dalton Johnson confirmed the report, adding that G-League guard Lester Quiñones also was signed to a two-way contract.
Two-way players lose their eligibility after 50 games played and Lamb's eligibility expired after the Warriors' loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on March 5.
Lamb is averaging 7.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game on 47.5 percent shooting from the field and 37.9 percent from 3-point range in 20.1 minutes of action for the Warriors this season.
Ty Jerome, who also is a two-way player, has played in 44 games and has been active for three others. He has three games remaining before Golden State must make a decision regarding his contract.
Lamb has been a consistent option off the bench for coach Steve Kerr and appears to be in the plans down the stretch, and potentially into the playoffs.