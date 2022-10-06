Steph Curry, Steve Kerr Shoot Down Jordan Poole Attitude Change Report

Steph, Kerr shoot down report of Poole's behavior: 'Absolute BS' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry didn't mince words when addressing the report that Wednesday's altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole stemmed from an issue with the young guard's attitude.

Speaking with reporters after practice Thursday, Curry said that any speculation that Poole's demeanor changed because of the looming Oct. 17 deadline to sign a contract extension is false.

“That’s absolute BS”



"Whatever that specific tweet that was put out yesterday insinuating that JP's attitude or something has changed since he's been in training camp, or even whatever time window they're talking about, is absolute B.S.," Curry said.

The Warriors star also referenced Andre Iguodala's tweet about the situation and continued to say that Poole has been "great." As such, Curry is confident the incident won't derail the season.

"I hate that that became kind of part of the narrative, which is not fair to JP," Curry added.

Furthermore, Warriors coach Steve Kerr raved about how Poole has conducted himself thus far.

"The only thing I will say is that Jordan has been fantastic throughout camp," Kerr said Thursday. "There was a report that I was made aware of last night that someone put out there that Jordan had an attitude in camp.

"Nothing could be further from the truth."

Kerr said that he wanted to "set the record straight" on how the 23-year-old guard's attitude has been and reiterated that he has been fantastic throughout training camp.

That said, it appears that the two players in this kerfuffle have started to make amends.

Warriors general manager Bob Myers noted that Green apologized to Poole and the rest of the team Thursday morning and exited the facility before practice.

Myers also said he does not expect Green to miss any games as a result.

"Look, it's the NBA. Professional sports. These things happen," Myers said. "Nobody likes it; we don't condone it, but it happened. Draymond apologized to the team this morning. Jordan was there in the room, I was in the room, the team, the coaches, players. And we heard that."

Despite Green and Poole's altercation casting a speed bump on Golden State's training camp, it appears that all parties involved are working through it together off the court.

How the team responds on the court, however, remains to be seen.

