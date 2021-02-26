Golden State Warriors

Warriors' Draymond Green Sets Career-High With 19 Assists Vs. Hornets

By Ali Thanawalla

Point center Draymond sets career-high in assists vs. Hornets originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After the Warriors' win over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, Draymond Green told NBC Sports Bay Area that Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets was very important to him.

Green wasn't joking around. He was all business at Chase Center on Friday night.

After matching his career-high for assists earlier this month, Green set a new career-high with 17 assists through three quarters against the Hornets.

In fact, Green had notched his franchise-leading 25th career triple-double through the first 36 minutes of the game, posting 11 points and 10 rebounds to go with the 17 dimes.

Green didn't score in the fourth quarter, but he added two more assists and two more rebounds, finishing with 11 points, 19 assists and 12 rebounds in the Warriors' 130-121 win over the Hornets.

Green has been piling up the assists lately and became the first Warriors player with 15 or more assists in at least four games in a calendar month since Tim Hardaway 31 years ago.

He got off to a hot start in the first quarter Friday, putting up numbers only seen one other time in the last 25 years.

Friday's game meant more for Green because of what happened last weekend in Charlotte.

With the Warriors leading the Hornets 102-100 with 10 seconds remaining last Saturday, Green picked up two technical fouls and was ejected for arguing after Charlotte was awarded a timeout when he thought he had forced a jump ball.

Hornets guard Terry Rozier hit the two free throws to tie the game and then hit a buzzer-beater to hand the Warriors a stunning 104-102 loss. In a game Golden State should have won, Green took the defeat hard.

Green clearly made up for his mistake from a week ago. After racking up 16 assists in a game four previous times in his career including once this season, the three-time NBA All-Star finally got over the hump and has set the bar higher for himself.

