Warriors' Draymond Green Sets Career-High With 19 Assists Vs. Hornets

Point center Draymond sets career-high in assists vs. Hornets

After the Warriors' win over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, Draymond Green told NBC Sports Bay Area that Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets was very important to him.

Green wasn't joking around. He was all business at Chase Center on Friday night.

After matching his career-high for assists earlier this month, Green set a new career-high with 17 assists through three quarters against the Hornets.

Watch your head!



17 assists for Dray, a new career-high 👏 pic.twitter.com/HpFr293UYr — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 27, 2021

In fact, Green had notched his franchise-leading 25th career triple-double through the first 36 minutes of the game, posting 11 points and 10 rebounds to go with the 17 dimes.

Green didn't score in the fourth quarter, but he added two more assists and two more rebounds, finishing with 11 points, 19 assists and 12 rebounds in the Warriors' 130-121 win over the Hornets.

Draymond Green has his 25th career triple-double (first this season) with 11 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high 17 assists. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) February 27, 2021

Green has been piling up the assists lately and became the first Warriors player with 15 or more assists in at least four games in a calendar month since Tim Hardaway 31 years ago.

Draymond Green is the first Warriors player with four 15-assist games in a calendar month since Tim Hardaway in April 1990. pic.twitter.com/twJMGuTpHw — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 27, 2021

He got off to a hot start in the first quarter Friday, putting up numbers only seen one other time in the last 25 years.

Draymond Green is the 2nd player over the last 25 seasons with 7 rebounds and 7 assists in a 1st quarter, joining Russell Westbrook in 2019.



Green is the 4th player over the last 25 seasons to do this in ANY quarter, joining Westbrook (2x), Jason Kidd and Kevin Johnson. pic.twitter.com/jg5BPSLxxg — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 27, 2021

Friday's game meant more for Green because of what happened last weekend in Charlotte.

With the Warriors leading the Hornets 102-100 with 10 seconds remaining last Saturday, Green picked up two technical fouls and was ejected for arguing after Charlotte was awarded a timeout when he thought he had forced a jump ball.

Hornets guard Terry Rozier hit the two free throws to tie the game and then hit a buzzer-beater to hand the Warriors a stunning 104-102 loss. In a game Golden State should have won, Green took the defeat hard.

Green clearly made up for his mistake from a week ago. After racking up 16 assists in a game four previous times in his career including once this season, the three-time NBA All-Star finally got over the hump and has set the bar higher for himself.

