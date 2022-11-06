NFL

WATCH: Chargers Win After Double-Fumble, Cameron Dicker Field Goal

With only 40 seconds to go, the Chargers lost the ball on a fumble, which was picked up by the Falcons, then dropped again, then re-retrieved by the Chargers

By Kristen Conti

Scroll down to watch video

All hail the Bolts!

The Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) battled the Atlanta Falcons (4-5) on Sunday for their Week 9 matchup, and the game landed in the Chargers’ favor thanks to a double-fumble and Dicker the Kicker. 

With only 40 seconds to go, the Chargers lost the ball on a fumble, which was picked up by the Falcons, then dropped again, then re-retrieved by the Chargers.

Confused? Check out the chaotic play below:

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Bolts kept the ball and Cameron Dicker kicked the game-winning, 37-yard field goal as time expired, clinching a 20-17 win over Atlanta.

Sports

World Series 21 hours ago

Dusty Baker Finally Wins World Series as Manager After Astros Beat Phillies

Warriors Nov 4

Warriors Observations: Jonathan Kuminga Plays Well in Loss to Pelicans

Dicker, a 22-year-old kicker, booted the field goal that clinched the Chargers’ fifth win of the season in his debut with the team. 

Dicker has played in two games this season, including Week 5 with the Philadelphia Eagles and Week 9 with Los Angeles. In both matchups, Dicker hit a game-winning field goal.

The Chargers will face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Nov. 13, in Week 10 for Sunday Night Football.

This article tagged under:

NFLLos Angeles Chargers
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us