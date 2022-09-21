Where Will the 2022 Presidents Cup Be Played and How Much Are Tickets?

Everything you need to know about the 2022 Presidents Cup originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

After a postponement in 2021, the Presidents Cup is back for 2022.

The last edition of the PGA Tour tournament occurred in 2019 when the Tiger Woods-captained U.S. team came from behind to top the Ernie Els-captained international squad.

Woods and Els are not involved this time around, but there are plenty of quality golfers that will fight to bring their side the title come Sunday.

Here’s everything to know about the 2022 Presidents Cup.

When is the 2022 Presidents Cup?

The tournament tees off on Thursday and will end on Sunday.

What time does the 2022 Presidents Cup start?

As of Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET, tee times had not been announced. The tournament will post them shortly here.

Where is the 2022 Presidents Cup played?

Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C. is the host for the tournament. It is the first time the club will host the competition.

What is the format for the 2022 Presidents Cup?

The Presidents Cup pits two teams of 12 golfers against each other: the U.S. squad vs. the International squad. The International squad comprises golfers from all over the world except for Europe.

It is a tournament held every two years and comprises 30 matches over four days of play. There are eighteen team matches - nine each using foursome and four-ball formats - and 12 singles matches on Sunday in the competition’s finale.

All matches are worth 30 points, and the first squad to 15.5 points will win the title. There are no playoffs, so a tie would grant each side half a point if the match extends beyond 18 holes.

The full list of rules can be found here.

Who are the golfers in the 2022 Presidents Cup?

Here are the 24 golfers competing in the 2022 Presidents Cup, with Davis Love III captaining Team USA and Trevor Immelman of South Africa captaining the International team:

Team USA:

Sam Burns

Patrick Cantlay

Tony Finau

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Kevin Kisner

Collin Morikawa

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Jordan Spieth

Justin Thomas

Cameron Young

Internationals:

Christiaan Bezuidenhout (South Africa)

Corey Conners (Canada)

Taylor Pendrith (Canada)

Cam Davis (Australia)

Adam Scott (Australia)

Sungjae Im (South Korea)

Si Woo Kim (South Korea)

Tom Kim (South Korea)

K.H. Lee (South Korea)

Hideki Matsuyama (Japan)

Mito Pereira (Chile)

Sebastián Muñoz (Columbia)

Can LIV golfers play in the Presidents Cup?

LIV golfers are not eligible to compete in the Presidents Cup.

How much are tickets to the Presidents Cup?

Here’s a day-by-day breakdown of ground access prices:

Thursday: $150-200

Friday: $200

Saturday: $200

Sunday: $200

More ticket information can be found here.

What are the odds for the 2022 Presidents Cup?

In 13 editions of the Presidents Cup, Team USA has triumphed 11 times. The International team last won in 1998 while the 2003 tournament ended in a tie. In 2022, the odds are that Team USA will make it 12 wins out of 14.

Here are the odds, courtesy of our betting partner, PointsBet:

Team USA: -770

Internationals: +750

Draw: +2000

