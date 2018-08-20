Marian Catholic's Sister Mary Jo Sobiek threw out the first pitch at Saturday's White Sox game, and fans were quick to take notice.

Loyola's Sister Jean got some friendly competition in the sporting world over the weekend.

Her curveball and entertaining on-field tricks had even White Sox Manager Rick Renteria asking if she could play for the team.

"She was pretty good actually," he told reporters after the game. "We talked to her a little bit but before we were talking to her, she was talking to someone and she wanted to warm up. She had a mitt and a ball. She gave him the mitt. She stepped back at about 45 feet and threw a bullet."

Sobiek even "raised the roof" as she exited the field.

The team later tweeted, calling it "one of the most impressive first pitches of all time."