Golden State Valkyries finalize inaugural roster during WNBA expansion draft

The Golden State Valkyries finalized its inaugural roster on Friday during the WNBA's expansion draft.

The Valkyries created the first roster in franchise history by selecting one unprotected player from 11 of the 12 other WNBA teams. Following the selection, excitement filled San Francisco's Chase Center.

First-year general manager Ohemaa Nyanin and new head coach Natalie Nakase drafted players who fit the style of play they want to implement for the 2025 WNBA season.

"We just want to make sure we’re putting all the pieces together, and I think these athletes are a really good step forward in our journey," Nyanin said.

In addition to the players selected Friday, the Valkyries hold the No. 5, No. 17 and No. 30 overall picks in the 2025 WNBA Draft.

Fans said they are welcoming the WNBA team with open arms and are excited for the upcoming season.

“I think it’s great. I think it’s great for the city. It’s good for the laborers in the city. The Teamsters – local 16. The guys that work in entertainment and sports," said Kareem Gedra of American Canyon.

Local businesses said they are excited about the team and local games as it will bring customers year-round.

"It’s gonna be really great for business. I’ll tell you what, we get people like this, we get this all year round – you can’t complain as somebody who is working in the industry, said Kalen Strait of Gott’s Roadside.

The Valkyries, who unveiled their jerseys on Thursday, will begin their inaugural season against Cameron Brink and the Los Angeles Sparks on May 16 at Chase Center.

