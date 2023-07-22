Think you're an international flag expert? Take our Women's World Cup-themed quiz

The 2023 Women's World Cup started on Thursday in Australia and New Zealand, with both host nations securing group stage victories in the first games of the international tournament.

This summer's soccer extravaganza features the widest field in FIFA Women's World Cup history -- 32 teams are competing for the top prize, up from the 24 national teams in the 2019 field.

More teams means more flags being waved around Australia and New Zealand over the next month.

How much do you know about these flags? Here's a little quiz to test your knowledge.

The U.S. Women's National Team won its first group stage match against Vietnam on Friday night 3-0. The Gals are set to take on the Netherlands on Wednesday in their second match at 9 p.m. ET.