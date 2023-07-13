Watch Steph unleash J.R. Smith celebration at golf tournament

Steph Curry

The Masters Tournament, one of four major professional golf championships, coined the phrase “a tradition unlike any other.”

That slogan also can be applied to Warriors guard Steph Curry having an absolute blast at his annual trip to the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course.

During his practice round Thursday, Curry grabbed a basketball near one of the tee boxes and put up a shot from long range. Of course, he drained it on his first try.

He dialed up former NBA sharpshooter JR Smith’s patented celebration, going down to one knee and putting three fingers in the air on each hand.

Smith flaunted that celebration in front of Curry plenty of times throughout his 16-year NBA career. He was a key player in Cleveland during the Cavaliers' four straight NBA Finals matchups against the Warriors from 2015 to 2018.

Curry will continue his weekend at Lake Tahoe when the tournament officially begins Friday. He’s scheduled to tee off at 9:06 a.m. PT in a group with his dad Dell and brother Seth.

