Steph accepts Ionescu's 3-point challenge, vows to chase record

WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu and NBA phenom Steph Curry could go from close friends to worst enemies soon.

After winning the WNBA All-Star 3-point contest on Friday, the New York Liberty guard challenged the Warriors guard to a 3-point shootout. And if there's one thing we've learned about Curry throughout his NBA career, it's that he'll never turn down a challenge.

"I got to go after Sabrina's record, so I got something to shoot for now that she went crazy with the 37 points at All-Star Weekend," Curry said Monday while appearing on ESPN's "NBA Today." "So I guess we got to settle that one for sure. Who's the better 3-point competition shooter?"

.@StephenCurry30 says he and @sabrina_i20 need to settle who's the best three-point competition shooter 👀



"I gotta go after Sabrina's record ... She went crazy with the 37 PTS in their All-Star weekend." pic.twitter.com/s8iNjyQy0e — ESPN (@espn) July 17, 2023

Shortly after making history over the weekend, Ionescu publicly called out her friend Curry on Twitter. And of course, it got basketball fans begging for an actual contest between the 3-point king and 3-point queen to crown one sharpshooter once and for all.

The New York Liberty guard set an all-time record for the NBA or WNBA in the final round of the WNBA 3-point contest and was crowned the new 3-point champion. Her 37-point outburst surpassed Curry's (2021) and Tyrese Haliburton's (2023) NBA record of 31 points, along with Allie Quigly's WNBA record of 30.

Curry has participated in the 3-point contest seven times (2010 2013-16, 2019, 2021) and won twice (2015, 2021). He also holds the record for most 3-pointers made in an NBA career with 3,390 and counting.

The NBA superstar has accomplished what some previously would have thought was impossible, but even Curry knows what Ionescu did at the 3-point competition will be hard to beat.

