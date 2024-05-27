4-alarm fire at Oakland lumber yard contained

Firefighters in Oakland on Sunday night contained a four-alarm fire at a lumber yard that required at least 80 personnel to tame but resulted in no injuries, according to the Oakland Fire Department.

The fire at Economy Lumber on High Street was first reported around 7:45 p.m. Sunday and then became a two-alarm blaze at about 8 p.m. The blaze quickly escalated to four alarms by 8:15 p.m., according to Michael Hunt with Oakland Fire.

Upon arrival, crews encountered heavy flames along one side of the property's perimeter and heading into the main building, where the fire quickly became established, posing a challenge and requiring more crews, fire officials said.

A huge cloud of black smoke could be seen for miles billowing off the blaze.

Rail travel near the site was halted in both directions, but was moving again as of 11:30 p.m., according to Oakland Fire. High Street between San Leandro Street and Interstate 880 remained closed as of 11:45 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.