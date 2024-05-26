Son of Half Moon Bay mayor identified as motorcyclist killed in crash

A motorcyclist who died in a crash in San Mateo County Saturday has been identified as the son of Half Moon Bay’s mayor, according to the sheriff’s office.

In a press release Sunday, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said the man who died was 28-year-old Joaquin Dominik Jimenez Alvarado, the son of Mayor Joaquin Jimenez.

The release included a statement from Sheriff Christina Corpus who said, in part: “Our hearts and thoughts are with Mayor Jimenez and his entire family during this time of unimaginable loss. As a community, let us come together to support the Jimenez family and lift them up with our love and strength.”

The sheriff’s office said it responded to the reported crash between a truck and a motorcycle in the area of Highway 1 and Mirada Road at around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday.

A volunteer firefighter was in the area and attempted to conduct emergency CPR on Jimenez Alvarado before he succumbed to his injuries, according to Sgt. Philip Hallworth said.

The Sheriff's Office Major Accident Investigation Team responded to the incident, and the investigation remains ongoing. The driver of the pickup truck involved in the collision is cooperating with the investigation and remained at the scene of the crash.

The crash shut down Highway 1 northbound and southbound for more than four hours, Hallworth said.

Bay City News contributed to this report.