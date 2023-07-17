Watch Steph's adorable moment with son Canon after ACC win

There was no missing Steph Curry's celebration after the Warriors star became the first active athlete since 2000 to win the American Century Championship golf tournament on Sunday.

But even after all the fanfare, Curry's son Canon still had a very important question for his father.

Canon: “Did you win?”



Steph: “Yes we did!” 🥹 pic.twitter.com/CdY4YBLSXR — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 16, 2023

Canon and Curry's wife Ayesha were there at Edgewood Tahoe Resort to witness his big win in person, and they were the first people Curry rushed to once he sunk his walk-off putt. The NBA point guard began orchestrating their arrival for Day 3 as he played in the second round Saturday, he told reporters, once it looked like he had a chance to win it all.

"But the logistical planning of making sure [Ayesha] was here and Canon was here for the day, I mean, I can't draw it up any better to make that putt," Curry said after the win. "She knows how much I love this game. It's always on the TV as much as -- it doesn't matter what tournament it is, I'm watching the game. I'm trying to soak up as much as I can.

"So, as soon as I made it, I made the putt, I knew where she was, and I had to go straight to her because I told them downstairs I appreciate the fact that, even on our vacation, she'll let me play. She's getting into the game now, too. But I get some reps even on our vacations, which helped me prepare for this. So, it's a nice little balance, and I appreciate the fact that I got to celebrate with her."

Curry is helping take the game of golf to new heights thanks to his superstar status, setting an example for not only Canon but the youth he mentors through his Underrated Golf Tour.

"I know a lot of them have been watching," Curry said. "Everett Whiten Jr. from Howard University, who's such an amazing golfer and has a promising future, he even texted me yesterday after my shot and was giving me confidence to try to finish the job.

"Everyone in my circle -- family, teammates, friends, the young men and women who are on the Underrated Golf Tour, the Howard golf team -- they all understand how much this game means, so they were all cheering for me. Hopefully, it just gives them more excitement and energy around what they're doing. I'll see a couple of them in Washington in a couple weeks, and I'll bring the hardware for sure."

A great day in Ohio.



On our final day at Firestone, @stephencurry30 showed up and cheered on the boys and girls as they finished on the 18th.



Congrats to @JuliaVollmer @kjofahengaue and the entire field for another 🔥leg of the Tour. See y'all in Las Vegas! #ugtour pic.twitter.com/fMBEZ1hhiU — Underrated Golf Tour (@UnderratedGolf) July 8, 2023

Curry is an inspiration to everyone around him, and his latest accomplishment proves just that. And whether it's NBA or golf milestones he's reaching, his family is alongside him every step of the way.

