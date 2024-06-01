Crews battle brush fire in Alameda County

Crews battled a brush fire in Alameda County Saturday afternoon.
The fire happened near the Livermore Lab area and West Corral Hollow Road.
Video from an Alert Wildfire camera showed a large plume of smoke.
Firefighters said it started as a control burn at about 2:40 p.m. but winds caused it to get out of control.
As of Saturday evening, the fire burned 945 acres and it’s 40% contained.
No other details were released.
