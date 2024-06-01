Crews battle brush fire in Alameda County

Crews battled a brush fire in Alameda County Saturday afternoon.

The fire happened near the Livermore Lab area and West Corral Hollow Road.

Video from an Alert Wildfire camera showed a large plume of smoke.

Firefighters said it started as a control burn at about 2:40 p.m. but winds caused it to get out of control.

As of Saturday evening, the fire burned 945 acres and it’s 40% contained.

No other details were released.

Firefighters are battling a 450 acre fire in the Livermore Lab area W Corral Hollow. (Alameda County). #CorralIncident pic.twitter.com/nYMweUi8cj — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) June 1, 2024