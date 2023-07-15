Noted lefty Young hilariously explains why he golfs right-handed

Steve Young made a name for himself as one of the most successful left-handed quarterbacks ever to play in the NFL, leading the 49ers to three Super Bowl titles during a Hall of Fame career.

So, those watching the 49ers legend play in this week's American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Resort might have been confused to see Young golfing right-handed. But have no fear -- he explained why during an exclusive interview with NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco for an episode of the "49ers Talk" podcast set to debut next Thursday.

"When I was growing up, I didn't play a lot of golf. I caddied some, I fooled around, and [my dad] had righty clubs," Young told Maiocco. "I didn't have the money nor the interest at the time to special order lefty clubs -- I'm lefty in everything -- so I just learned to play righty.

"As my caddie, Lionel, will point out, that's probably half the problem."

From football to baseball to eating, Young explained everything he does is left-handed -- except golfing. His fellow left-handers haven't taken kindly to his righty golf swing, he added, including fellow retired NFL quarterback Michael Vick.

"[Vick and I] got talking about it, and we were putting around, playing out on the golf course, and he goes, 'You play righty?' " Young recalled. "He was offended. True lefties, like I am, are a little offended by that. So I think I offend myself, a little bit, by this."

Both Young and Vick are two of the most notable names on the list of left-handed quarterbacks to make it to the NFL. There have been just 33 all time, and Tua Tagovailoa currently is the only lefty signal-caller in the league.

And based on Young's comments, it's clear lefties stick together -- unless, of course, they're fresh out of left-handed clubs.

