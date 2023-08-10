Report: Chis Paul, Warriors to open 2023-24 season vs. Suns

New Warriors guard Chris Paul won’t have to wait long to face his former team.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Thursday, citing sources, that the Warriors will open the 2023-24 NBA regular season Oct. 24 against the Phoenix Suns at Chase Center.

The Warriors-Suns matchup will be one of two games on opening night. The other is a 2023 Western Conference finals rematch between the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers at Ball Arena.

JUST IN: Opening Night schedule for the 2023-24 NBA season Oct. 24 on TNT, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium:



- Los Angeles Lakers @ Denver Nuggets

- Phoenix Suns @ Golden State Warriors — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 10, 2023

Paul will make his Golden State debut that night. He spent the previous three seasons starring alongside Devin Booker on the Suns, a pairing that came close but never brought home a championship. The Suns blew a two-games-to-none series lead over the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2021 NBA Finals and fell short the last two years in the conference semifinals.

Golden State acquired Paul by sending Jordan Poole, a package of youngsters and draft capital to the Washington Wizards earlier this summer. The Wizards originally landed Paul as part of the Suns' blockbuster trade for Bradley Beal in late June.

The Warriors matched up against the Lakers on opening night the past two seasons, winning both matchups. There won't be championship rings handed out this year, but Golden State is hoping its clash against Phoenix will be another long, successful chapter in the story of the dynasty in the Bay.

